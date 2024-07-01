Aiyuk recently told The Pivot podcast that he wants and expects to play for the 49ers this season despite being frustrated with contract negotiations at times.

"If I were to take a guess, probably a Niners uniform," Aiyuk said. "But if not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commander uniform. " Aiyuk said there have been times when he thought he was close to signing a new contract but also other moments where it felt the two sides were far apart. He met with the 49ers last Monday, and he then told The Pivot podcast that he's currently "in the right place, with the right quarterback" but "not on the right terms". Even though Aiyuk mentioned teaming up with close friend Jayden Daniels, the new QB in Washington, it sounds like the wideout still prefers San Francisco if he can get the contract he wants (or something close to it).