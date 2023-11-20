Aiyuk caught five of six targets for 156 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers.
Despite the relatively low target volume, the fourth-year wideout set a new career high in receiving yards on the day, highlighted by a 76-yard TD from Brock Purdy early in the third quarter. Aiyuk has delivered triple-digit yardage in four of nine games so far in 2023, and he's on pace to shatter last year's career-best 1,015 yards.
