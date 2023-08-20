Aiyuk is in uniform for Saturday's preseason contest versus the Broncos, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Brock Purdy expected to see his first game action since he injured his right throwing elbow in last season's NFC Championship Game loss in Philadelphia, he's slated to have his top two wide receivers available in Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. In the upcoming campaign, Aiyuk will be looking to replicate his breakout 2022 in which he hauled in 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 contests.