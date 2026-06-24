49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Interested in joining Commanders

In a video posted to Instagram Wednesday, Aiyuk (knee) said that if the 49ers released him, he'd sign with the Commanders "tomorrow," ESPN.com reports.

That said, it's unclear whether the Commanders would have interest in signing Aiyuk in such a scenario. Moreover, it's not a situation they can publicly comment on, given that the wideout is still under contract with the 49ers. Back in January, 49ers GM John Lynch said that it was "safe to say that (Aiyuk) has played his last snap with the Niners." However, since then the team has held on to the 2020 first-rounder in the hopes of finding a trade partner. San Francisco's veteran players are set to arrive at training camp July 25, with the report suggesting that it's possible the team is waiting until then to make a call on Aiyuk's status with the franchise.