49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Issued arrest warrant for speeding

Aiyuk (knee) has been issued an arrest warrant on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Aiyuk's warrant relates to a December video posted of himself driving nearby the 49ers' stadium. San Francisco GM John Lynch said back in January that Aiyuk will not play for the team again, while head coach Kyle Shanahan said in late March during the NFL owners' meeting that the team is in "no rush" to release the wideout and would prefer to receive some form of compensation via a trade. The 49ers inked veteran wideouts Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency to join third-year pro Ricky Pearsall, as well as selecting rookie De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 33 overall. Aiyuk did not play in 2025 while rehabbing from ACL and MCL tears in his right knee that he sustained during the 2024 campaign, ad he was placed on the reserve/left squad list last December.