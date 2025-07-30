San Francisco offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said Tuesday that Aiyuk (knee), who remains on the active/PUP, has been "kind of a coach on the side" throughout the early stages of training camp, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Kubiak said "it's been awesome" having Aiyuk mentor his positional mates during individual drills and walkthroughs, rather than being "just isolated doing his rehab." A timetable for Aiyuk's return remains undisclosed, but although the 27-year-old wideout has reportedly thrived in his rehab activities, it would likely be unreasonable to expect him to be available Week 1 as he works his way back from right ACL and MCL tears suffered last October. Still, Aiyuk's active mental involvement lends credence to hopes that he'll be able to hit the ground running this season, whenever he is cleared to play. Meanwhile, Ricky Pearsall overcame his hamstring injury and was activated from the PUP list Sunday, while Jauan Jennings (calf) is currently sidelined and has been vocal about his desire for a new contract.