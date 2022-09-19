Aiyuk caught five of eight targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

The third-year wideout led the 49ers in targets and receiving yards while tying Deebo Samuel in receptions, and the early switch under center from Trey Lance (ankle) to Jimmy Garoppolo didn't seem to have an impact on his role or production. With Samuel splitting his time between the backfield and his receiving role once again while Elijah Mitchell (knee) is on IR, Aiyuk could be San Francisco's de facto No. 1 WR in a somewhat more pass-oriented offense under Garoppolo heading into a Week 3 clash with the Broncos.