Aiyuk caught four of 10 targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to Cleveland.

Aiyuk was the only player with more than four targets for San Francisco in a game that both Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Christian McCaffrey (oblique) left early. He accounted for 76 of Brock Purdy's 125 passing yards, including a pair of catches for 33 yards on San Francisco's final drive, which ended in a 41-yard missed field goal in the final seconds. Regardless of the availability of San Francisco's other playmakers, Aiyuk should maintain a prominent role in Week 7 against the Vikings on MNF. Aiyuk has 25 catches for 454 yards through six games, but he hasn't found the end zone since scoring twice in Week 1.