Aiyuk caught three of four targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers.

Despite the low target volume, Aiyuk led the 49ers in receiving yards on the day, although George Kittle led the team with five receptions and Deebo Samuel boosted his production with a TD. Aiyuk has yet to catch more than five passes or top 63 yards in a game this season, but he's capable of a breakout in Week 6 against the Falcons' erratic secondary.