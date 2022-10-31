Aiyuk corralled all six of his targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams.

San Francisco was without top wideout Deebo Samuel (hamstring), so Aiyuk took over WR1 duties and produced as such. The 24-year-old has been on fire of late, averaging seven receptions and 82.0 yards with three touchdowns over his last three contests. The former first-round pick is also on pace to set new career highs across the board with a healthy 38/483/4 line through eight games heading into the upcoming bye week. Aiyuk and the 49ers will resume action against the Chargers in Week 10.