Aiyuk (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Aiyuk's status will be confirmed approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, when the 49ers release their inactive list. With Aiyuk on track to miss the Week 3 contest, Jauan Jennings, Ronnie Bell and Ray-Ray McCloud could be all be in store for expanded opportunities in both two- and three-receiver sets, though No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey profile as quarterback Brock Purdy's top three options in the passing game.