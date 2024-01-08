Aiyuk finished with three receptions on four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Rams.

Aiyuk was one of only two key offensive players to suit up for the 49ers in a game that did not affect the team's standing as the NFC's No. 1 seed. Both he and Deebo Samuel got light work with three touches apiece while Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle all sat this one out. Aiyuk concludes the 2023 regular season with a new career high in receiving yards (1,332) to go along with 75 receptions and seven touchdowns. The budding star will now turn to the upcoming postseason, which will commence for San Francisco on either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21.