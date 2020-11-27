Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that he hasn't heard anything about Aiyuk (reserve/COVID-19) potentially being able to play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shanahan said LT Trent Williams has an outside chance, perhaps hinting that Aiyuk has no chance at all. The 49ers seem to be preparing as if the rookie will miss the game.

More News