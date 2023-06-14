Aiyuk has been standing out early in San Francisco's offseason team activities, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports.

Fellow starter Deebo Samuel has yet to participate in OTAs, leaving Aiyuk to operate as the 49ers' top wideout in camp. The 25-year-old has taken advantage of that opportunity, impressing the coaching staff with his play early in team practices according to reports. Aiyuk is coming off of his best year as a pro (78/1,015/8) in 2022, and it appears he is pushing to take yet another step forward this season.