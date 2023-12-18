Aiyuk finished with three receptions on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 45-29 rout of the Cardinals.

Christian McCaffrey (three touchdowns) and Deebo Samuel (4-48-2) did the brunt of the damage in the box score Sunday, leaving little work for Aiyuk who finished with his lowest yardage output in a single game this year. The 25-year-old was coming off of a five-game string of strong performances, so managers should continue to roll the fantasy stud out there without hesitation. Aiyuk will attempt to bounce back when the 49ers host the Ravens for Monday Night Football in Week 16.