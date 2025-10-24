Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that the 49ers may designate Aiyuk (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list next week, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Aiyuk is a shade more than one year removed from tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee Week 7 of last season. Once the 49ers make the aforementioned transaction, be it next week or beyond that point, the team will have a 21-day window in which to evaluate Aiyuk in practice to determine his return to action. Shanahan added that San Francisco currently is in "week-to-week mode" with Aiyuk, meaning he may need a few weeks to get up to speed before gaining clearance to play.