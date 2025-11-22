Aiyuk (knee) is considered unlikely to play for the 49ers again after the team voided guarantees in his contract for 2026, Diana Russini and Michael Silver of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers reportedly voided the guarantees in response to Aiyuk missing meetings and declining to participate in other team activities the past couple months while he finished up his rehab from last year's ACL tear. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Nov. 10 that he was "pretty confident" Aiyuk would play at some point this season, but it now appears the wideout doesn't want to play for San Francisco at all. With the trade deadline having come and gone, Aiyuk may have to miss the entire season even if he's physically ready to play soon (which may not be the case). He's in the first season of a four-year, $130 million extension, but the report suggests Aiyuk will angle for his release this offseason, rather than filing a grievance or agreeing to play on a non-guaranteed salary. He'll turn 28 in March and shouldn't lack for free-agent suitors if it comes to that.