Aiyuk is in uniform and appears set to play in Thursday's preseason game at Houston, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The same goes for quarterback Trey Lance, fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle, meaning coach Kyle Shanahan is setting up the 49ers for a dress rehearsal before Week 1. It's unlikely Aiyuk and company will log more than a series or two, but he'll be seeing his first in-game reps since January's NFC Championship Game loss to the Rams.