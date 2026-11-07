Prior to meeting with 49ers officials Friday, Aiyuk (personal) told assembled media that he's "feeling great, healthy" and "looking to get reinstated to the National Football League," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Per Wagoner, Aiyuk submitted paperwork to be reinstated to the NFL in late October, and since then both the NFL Management Council and the NFL Players Association have been involved in an attempt to reach a resolution that's agreeable to both the wide receiver and the 49ers. Tom Pelissero of Netflix reported Thursday that Aiyuk's efforts to secure his release may be hampered by the roughly $13 million in bonus forfeitures that he owes the team, which could mean arbitration comes into play and delays the process. Friday's meeting between Aiyuk, his agent Drew Rosenhaus and San Francisco brass was only the first step. If the sides reach an agreement, the 49ers will have three options: release Aiyuk, trade him before Tuesday's deadline or add him to their 53-man roster.