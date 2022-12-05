Aiyuk caught five of nine targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was knocked out of the game after one offensive drive, forcing rookie Brock Purdy into action for the remainder of the game. Aiyuk saw his usual allotment of targets with the 49ers' third quarterback this season, but half of his production came on the aforementioned first drive of the game. With Jimmy G already being ruled out for the remainder of the season, the blossoming wideout figures to take a slight hit in value with the downgrade at quarterback. That said, Aiyuk should maintain flex appeal heading into a Week 14 tilt against the Buccaneers on Sunday.