Aiyuk's effort to secure his release by reporting to the 49ers' facility Friday could be complicated by roughly $13 million in bonus forfeiture he owes the team, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero notes that the NFL Management Council and the NFL Players Association are both involved in trying to reaching a resolution that is agreeable to both Aiyuk and the 49ers. It's possible that the embattled wideout could ultimately agree to pay back the money in order to potentially have an opportunity to move on with another club, but there's also a chance the issue goes to arbitration. Aiyuk is planning to show up at San Francisco's facility Friday, though that is unlikely to bring the matter to a close. In fact, it could take an extended period of time to sort out a path forward, especially if arbitration is brought into play.