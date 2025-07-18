Aiyuk (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list by the 49ers on Friday.

Aiyuk is eligible to practice while on the active/PUP list, though he isn't expected to be available for training camp as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee sustained in October. Fellow wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) was also placed on the active/PUP list Friday, though he's expected to have a much more optimistic recovery timeline than Aiyuk. With Jauan Jennings (calf) unhappy with his contract, there will be more opportunities for Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins during training camp.