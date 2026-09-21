Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that he's not viewing Aiyuk as an option for the 49ers while the club contends with multiple injuries at receiver, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

After undergoing surgery in October 2024 to address ACL and MCL tears in his right knee, Aiyuk is likely fully healthy at this point, but the mercurial wideout appears to have worn out his welcome with the 49ers. General manager John Lynch said in January that Aiyuk had played his last snap with the franchise, and little on that front appears to have changed in the ensuing months. The 49ers still hold the 28-year-old's rights after placing him on the reserve/left squad list last December, and he's already had his $26.66 million salary for 2026 voided since he failed to attend mandatory rehab sessions and meetings. In order to force his release from the 49ers, Aiyuk will need to formally apply for reinstatement with the league, but he indicated in a July 7 story on his personal Instagram account that he has no plans to immediately do so, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com.