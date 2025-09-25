49ers GM John Lynch said Thursday that Aiyuk (knee, PUP) is "not close" to returning, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Lombardi believes a Week 6 return is not realistic for Aiyuk, as the wide receiver is still working to hit various markers in his recovery. Coach Kyle Shanahan said back in August that Week 6 was a reasonable target for Aiyuk's return to game action, but that is looking increasingly unlikely at this point. The 49ers will continue to work through injuries at the position, but Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) appear poised to lead this wideout room for the foreseeable future.