San Francisco GM John Lynch said Thursday he "doesn't think" Aiyuk (ACL), who remains on the active/PUP list, will be cleared to play Week 1, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lynch reiterated that there's still no official timetable set for Aiyuk's recovery from right ACL and MCL tears suffered last October, but it's no surprise to hear a lack of optimism regarding his Week 1 availability. Aiyuk has yet to practice in any capacity since undergoing right knee surgery mid-November of 2024, though the 49ers have expressed optimism in his rehab progress and he's remained active in meetings and as an 'unofficial coach' on the sidelines for teammates. Realistic expectations for Aiyuk should probably involve a slow start early in the 2025 regular season, with TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, and wide receivers Jauan Jennings (calf) and Ricky Pearsall opening the year as QB Brock Purdy's top playmakers.