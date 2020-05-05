Aiyuk will have to compete for a significant role on offense during training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers traded up to select Aiyuk with the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he isn't guaranteed a starting job out of the gates even with the departure of 2019 starter Emmanuel Sanders. The 22-year-old will have to prove himself in camp and quickly learn coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme in order to earn snaps alongside Deebo Samuel over experienced receivers Kendrick Bourne (outside) and Trent Taylor (slot). Aiyuk also has a core muscle injury to overcome once organized team activities get under way. The rookie wideout possesses big-play potential with his after-the-catch abilities, which could lead to quick fantasy relevance once he earns a significant role.