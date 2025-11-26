Aiyuk (knee) won't return to practice this week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Aiyuk reportedly wants to sit out the rest of the season and then angle for his release, rather than playing for the 49ers after they voided guarantees in his four-year extension. The team, meanwhile, is hoping to get Aiyuk back on the field at some point this season, though it presumably wouldn't be until late December or January. It's unclear if Aiyuk would be considered ready for practice if not for his displeasure with the 49ers.