49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Not ready to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Aiyuk (knee) won't have his 21-day practice window opened this week, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.
The 49ers are continuing to evaluate Aiyuk on a week-to-week basis as he moves through the rehab process for the right knee surgery he required after suffering ACL and MCL tears in a Oct. 20, 2024 game. While the 49ers are seemingly still hopeful that Aiyuk will contribute at some point this season, a more definitive target date for his 2025 debut won't become clear until he starts practicing.
More News
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Unlikely to have practice window opened this week•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: May have practice window opened soon•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Drawing closer to 2025 debut•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Still no timetable to practice•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Not close to returning from PUP•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Spotted running•