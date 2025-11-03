San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Aiyuk (knee) won't have his 21-day practice window opened this week, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

The 49ers are continuing to evaluate Aiyuk on a week-to-week basis as he moves through the rehab process for the right knee surgery he required after suffering ACL and MCL tears in a Oct. 20, 2024 game. While the 49ers are seemingly still hopeful that Aiyuk will contribute at some point this season, a more definitive target date for his 2025 debut won't become clear until he starts practicing.