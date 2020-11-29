Aiyuk won't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's game against the Rams, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Aiyuk's next chance to play will be Week 13 against the Bills, a Monday night game. Deebo Samuel, Richie James and Kendrick Bourne figure to command most of the work in three-wide sets Sunday.
