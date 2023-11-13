Aiyuk caught all three of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Jaguars.

Aiyuk opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown catch in the fourth minute of the game, and the 49ers never looked back as they convincingly snapped a three-game losing streak. The 25-year-old wide receiver has exceeded 50 yards in all but one game this season, but the touchdown was Aiyuk's first since he scored twice in the season opener. With Deebo Samuel (shoulder) back in the mix, the 49ers will have their entire assortment of playmakers healthy for a Week 11 home game against the Buccaneers.