49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Out for Week 12, still week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Aiyuk's (knee) 21-day practice window will not be opened this week, and he remains week-to-week, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Aiyuk will not play in next Monday night's Week 12 game against the Panthers, and he doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return to game action. The 49ers have a Week 14 bye, so perhaps Aiyuk will be able to practice at some point before that and potentially play prior to the end of the regular season. For now, the Niners will continue to roll with Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne as their three main wideouts.
