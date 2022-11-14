Aiyuk caught six of seven targets for 84 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

Aiyuk continued to produce like the 49ers' top wideout even with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) back in action. The 24-year-old did lose a fumble early in the game, the only blemish in his fourth straight game with 80 or more receiving yards. Aiyuk is beginning to deliver on some of the first-round potential the 49ers saw when they selected him in 2020 while also evolving into an asset fantasy managers can trust during his current hot streak. The YAC machine will look to stay hot against the Cardinals in Mexico City next Monday.