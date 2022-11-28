Aiyuk hauled in five of eight targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 13-0 win over New Orleans.
Aiyuk led all 49ers position players with 65 yards from scrimmage in this low-scoring affair. The 24-year-old is averaging 4.6 catches and 59.3 yards with six total touchdowns in 11 games this season. Aiyuk is proving to be a reliable WR2 in fantasy this year, and should continue to be in a potential high-scoring affair against Miami on Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Makes most of minimal targets•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Paces team in receiving again•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Leads team in receiving•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Team-high 11 targets in loss•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Goes off for two scores•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Leading receiver in Week 5 win•