Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Aiyuk suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Rams that limited his playing time, according to 49ers' team reporter Lindsey Pallares.

Aiyuk was able to finish the game and post a final line of three catches (six targets) for 43 yards and no scores. The 25-year-old suffered the shoulder injury in the first quarter and was seen being worked on by trainers at various points of contest. Aiyuk didn't appear limited when he would return to action, which is a positive sign for his availability moving forward. That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see Aiyuk's name pop up on the injury report with a Thursday matchup against the Bengals on tap for Week 3.