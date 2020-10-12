Aiyuk had three receptions (six targets) for 44 yards in Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Dolphins.

The 49ers' quarterback play was atrocious in this one, so it is hard to place blame on Aiyuk for the pedestrian stat line. In fact, he tied George Kittle for the team lead in receiving yards in a forgettable game all around. The notable stat for the talented rookie was the playing time, as he led all San Francisco wideouts with a whopping 97 percent of offensive snaps. He was followed closely by Deebo Samuel (89 percent), and it appears the two YAC monsters will be co-starters for the foreseeable future. The 49ers have a brutal stretch of games ahead, beginning with a matchup against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, but the tough schedule could result in some favorable game scripts for passing the ball.