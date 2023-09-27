Aiyuk (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Aiyuk continued playing Week 2 after he hurt his shoulder (against the Rams) but then missed a Week 3 win over the Giants just four days later. Reporters spotted him at practice this Monday, and he's now listed as limited on the first official injury report of the week, while Deebo Samuel (ribs) is a non-participant. Aiyuk appears on track to return for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, with Samuel potentially being the more banged up of the two WRs this week.