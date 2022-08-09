Aiyuk has made a strong impression on teammates and reporters alike, with safety Jimmie Ward saying the wideout is "taking his game to another level" and ESPN's Nick Wagoner calling him "the team's most consistent offensive performer" at training camp.

Aiyuk certainly won't be the best player in an offense with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Trent Williams, but it does seem teammates -- including Ward and LB Fred Warner -- expect Aiyuk to at least approach that level. Warner and Aiyuk made headlines for a couple of brawls in training camp, with the linebacker saying afterward that he'd specifically chosen to antagonize the wideout to bring out the best in him. Camp hype aside, Aiyuk is locked in as a starter and should form a three-headed monster with Samuel and Kittle as the lead pass catchers, giving 22-year-old QB Trey Lance all the help he can ask for. Camp reports on Lance have been far less optimistic than those on Aiyuk, and it remains to be seen how much coach Kyle Shanahan trusts his young passer to throw on early downs.