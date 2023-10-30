Aiyuk brought in five of nine targets for 109 yards in the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Aiyuk finished second in receiving yards on the afternoon for the 49ers, eclipsing the century mark for the third time this season in the process. The fourth-year pro has been a solid component of the passing attack throughout the campaign, but he could see his targets take a bit of a hit if Deebo Samuel (shoulder) returns as expected for a Week 10 road matchup against the Jaguars following a Week 9 bye.