Aiyuk (shoulder) corralled all six of his targets for 148 yards in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Cardinals.

Aiyuk was able to return in full capacity after sitting out the 49ers' last game with a minor shoulder injury. The budding fantasy star continued his hot start by breaking the century mark in receiving yards for the second time in three attempts after achieving that feat just once in 2022. Aiyuk has amassed 320 receiving yards on just 20 targets, putting his unique combination of athletic playmaking and sure hands on display against an outmatched Arizona secondary. Now back at full strength, Aiyuk will shift his focus to a Week 4 matchup against a Cowboys team that is without top corner Trevon Diggs (knee) next Sunday