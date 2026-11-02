Aiyuk is close to hiring new representation and is expected to file for reinstatement to the NFL in the near future, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Aiyuk, 28, made his last NFL appearance Oct. 20, 2024, when he sustained multiple ligament tears in his right knee and required season-ending surgery. Though Aiyuk has likely been fully healthy for several months, his future in football has been murky due in part to his acrimonious relationship with the 49ers, who still hold his rights after placing him on the reserve/left squad list last December. General manager John Lynch already announced back in January that Aiyuk wouldn't play for the 49ers again, but until the wideout formally files for reinstatement, he's unlikely to be traded or released. Aiyuk now appears to be willing to take that step, after previously indicating over the summer that he had no intention to apply for reinstatement.