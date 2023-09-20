Aiyuk (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers posted practice estimates Monday and Tuesday, which included Aiyuk as a non-participant on the first one and limited on the second. He was able to play through a left shoulder injury that he suffered early on in this past Sunday's road win against the Rams, logging 52 percent of the offensive snaps en route to three catches (on six targets) for 43 yards. Aiyuk's availability Thursday will become known about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's limited or inactive, Jauan Jennings and Ronnie Bell would stand to benefit behind Deebo Samuel.