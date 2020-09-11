Aiyuk (hamstring) remained limited Friday at practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Aiyuk closes out the week with back-to-back limited sessions after being held out entirely Wednesday. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area believes the rookie could have a limited role even if he's active for the season opener, with the hamstring injury and corresponding missed practice time potentially restricting his involvement in the offense. There's also some concern that poor air quality in Santa Clara could force the NFL to relocate or postpone the game, so it's a messy situation all around. With Deebo Samuel (foot) already ruled out, the team has Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Richie James as its healthy options at wide receiver.