Aiyuk secured three of six targets for 32 yards in the 49ers' 24-21 divisional-round win over the Packers on Saturday night.

Aiyuk had an underwhelming night by any measure, but especially within the context of Deebo Samuel exiting the game for good in the first half due to a shoulder injury. Aiyuk recorded a career-best 1,342 yards on the strength of a career-high 28 receptions of 20+ yards across 16 regular-season games; therefore, despite Saturday's downturn, Aiyuk, who tallied three 100-yard efforts in his last four full games of the campaign, should have a strong chance to bounce back against the vulnerable secondary of either the Buccaneers or Lions in an NFC Championship Game matchup on Sunday, Jan. 28.