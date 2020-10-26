Aiyuk caught six of seven targets for 115 yards during Sunday's 33-6 loss to the Patriots.

Aiyuk led the team in targets and receptions while posting the highest yardage total of his young career. He broke off a season long gain of 35 yards and made several other splashy plays against a notoriously tough Patriots secondary. Aiyuk's production has varied from week to week this season but it's clear he has the ability to be a difference maker in the 49ers offense and he'll have a good chance to add to his numbers next Sunday against a beatable Seattle secondary.