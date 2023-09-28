Aiyuk (shoulder) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

In the process of shedding his blue non-contact jersey Thursday, Aiyuk maintained his activity level from one day prior, giving him just one more chance to get back to full before the 49ers potentially give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, fellow wide receivers Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) and Jauan Jennings (shin) again didn't practice, so the status of San Francisco's top three wide receivers remains in flux.