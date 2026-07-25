49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Remains on left squad list

San Francisco general manager John Lynch told reporters Saturday that Aiyuk (knee) will remain on the 49ers' reserve/left squad list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Aiyuk is not on the 49ers' 90-man roster as the team opened training camp Saturday. Injuries and off-field issues had Lynch publicly state in January that Aiyuk will never play for the 49ers again, though it's unclear when a move to remove the veteran wide receiver from the team's roster will actually take place. Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the 49ers in August of 2024 but hasn't seen regular-season action since Week 7 of the 2024 campaign after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee.