Aiyuk (hamstring) did not participate in Monday's team practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that he was hopeful that Aiyuk would return to practice this week after suffering a mild hamstring strain Aug. 23, but the rookie wideout remains sidelined on the first day of organized team activities this week. The team didn't offer much of a concrete update on either Aiyuk or fellow playmaker, Deebo Samuel (foot), but expect to see a clearer picture of what the 49ers' starting wideout corps will look like as we progress later in the practice week. Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor could all see boosts in snaps if either or both of the talented, young receivers are unable to suit up Sunday against Arizona.