The 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Along with Aiyuk, the 49ers also placed tight end Daniel Helm and offensive tackle Trent Williams, marking the second time both Aiyuk and Williams have landed on the list. At this time, it's not known whether Aiyuk tested positive for COVID-19 or was deemed a close contact of someone who did. If it's the latter case, Aiyuk should have a good chance at gaining clearance for the 49ers' next game Nov. 29 versus the Rams, as the team is on bye Week 11.
