Aiyuk caught seven of 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown while losing eight yards on his only rushing attempt during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Aiyuk got off to a strong start and opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He drew a whopping 37-percent target share as he received nearly three times the number of looks as the next-closest wideout on the team. Aiyuk now has five touchdowns in his last seven games and has averaged 93.7 yards over his last three. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) could return after the upcoming bye week, but Aiyuk should still retain a sizable role in the passing game after demonstrating his capabilities with his teammate sidelined.