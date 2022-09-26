Aiyuk caught three of eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Broncos.

Aiyuk looked poised for a big fantasy game when he caught two of his three targets (including the score) on the 49ers' second drive of the game. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, both Aiyuk and the rest of San Francisco's offense would go dormant for the rest of the contest. On the positive side of things, the 24-year-old has seen his targets increase to eight in each of the two games Jimmy Garoppolo has played in this season after seeing only three targets with Trey Lance (knee) as the starter in Week 1. Aiyuk carries flex appeal heading into a matchup against the Rams next Monday.